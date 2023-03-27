'Historic' strikes leave Israel at standstill with crowds in streets to protest judicial reform

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield. Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. .Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&