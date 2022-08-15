Williamson County asks residents to 'step up' cleanup efforts

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Williamson County leaders say they need help from residents to curtail a growing litter problem.
County commissioner Brent Gentry held a press conference Monday morning and showed photos of trash on roads and homes in dilapidated condition.
Gentry also mentioned a video he posted on Facebook last week showing two women dumping a couch into a ditch near the county highway department.
"Our highway department is non-stop picking up items along this roadway and taking away from their daily jobs for the citizens of this county," Gentry said.
Gentry says the problem is getting worse and it will impact not just the residents in question but also their neighbors.
"But you live next door to them it's a nice house and then your value tanks because of them," Gentry said. "How is that fair to anybody?"
State's attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale suggested a three-point plan for residents to follow in order to help: pick up, participate and prosecute.
"Get out your phone. Take down the license plate. Check to see who the driver is but be safe and be smart," Cascio-Hale said.
Residents in unincorporated parts of the county face fines for littering. The first offense is $250, the second offense is $500 and the third offense is $750.
Sheriff Bennie Vick says it will take a community to get this problem under control.
"We need involvement from the public. We need their eyes and ears to report to us so we can investigate and if we get enough evidence we can cite someone for that," Vick said.
Gentry is also concerned about any children living in homes full of litter or in a dilapidated state. He hopes residents will 'wake up' and help get the issue under control.
"I'm not a quitter but I know this: That the people that live here have to step up to the plate and help or we're never going to get anywhere," Gentry said.
People can help with cleanup efforts next month. CLEAN SoIL is seeking groups and businesses to help clean a 44-mile stretch of Route 13 between Murphysboro and Harrisburg.
The event is happening September 17. Groups can call Rex at 618-967-6442 or Melinda at 618-841-7948 for information on how to volunteer.
The group will focus efforts on Route 148 in October, Route 34 in November. Next spring the group plans to clean Route 51 and Route 37.