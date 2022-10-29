Suspect in Thursday's Carbondale shooting in custody

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police have a suspect behind bars in connection to a shooting earlier this week.
On Friday, investigators arrested 45-year old Maza D. Lynch of Carbondale. Lynch faces multiple charges including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice and violating her bail bond.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning around 4:30 a.m. on the 700 block of South Rawlings Street.
One person was found in the area with gunshot wounds. The victim is still being treated and is considered to be in serious but non-life threatening condition.
A court date for Lynch has not been set.