SIU School of Law to host training seminars for prosecutors across Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The SIU School of Law is hosting a large number of prosecutors from across Illinois in order to teach them the latest techniques in the field.
The Illinois Prosecutors Bar Association (IPBA) is holding the event in southern Illinois for the first time, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez.
The IPBA Training Conference happens September 8-9 at the Lesar Law Building on west campus. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day.
"We need to be up to speed on all the current prosecutor techniques and we need to continuously be educated and work and train," Cervantez said.
The two-day training seminar consists of numerous training techniques including obtaining and admitting digital evidence, witness control factors and investigating and prosecuting drug-induced homicide.
"One of my issues when I was campaigning was to make sure that when I come into office that our prosecutors are trained," Cervantez said.
On Thursday, the seminar scheduled a discussion about the controversial Safe-T Act signed into law last year by Gov. JB Pritker.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard says the new law, set to go into effect in January 2023, is 'soft' on crime. Bullard cited the elimination of cash bail.
"There's defintely aspects that make it easier for criminals to get away with the crimes," Bullard said.
Bullard worries that the act won't do enough to punish non-violent, low-level criminals.
"The damaging things like Class C and Class B misdemeanors... being citation only, that's troublesome for many business owners," Bullard said. "[They'll] have more difficulty getting them out of their building."
To see the agenda, click here. To register for the event at the SIU School of Law click here.