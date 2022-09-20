Heath HS shooter to learn parole decision next Monday after 25 years in prison

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A man convicted in a school shooting is set to learn whether he'll be granted or denied parole 25-years after his crime.
Michael Carneal was 14-years old when he shot and killed three students and wounded five others at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky on December 1, 1997.
Carneal was sentenced to life in prison the following year, with a possibility of parole after 25 years. On Monday, the parole board heard impact statements from shooting victims. On Tuesday, they heard from Carneal himself.
Carneal attributed mental health issues and hearing voices in his head as reasons for why he committed the shooting just three weeks before Christmas.
Carneal says he still has voices in his head but hasn't acted on them thanks to help from his family and counseling.
"There's no justification or excuse for what I did. I'm offering an explanation," Carneal said via Zoom meeting. "I'm able to now rationalize what I'm thinking and what I'm experiencing."
But the 'voices' reasoning isn't good enough for Keri Harris, a Paducah resident and then-sophomore student who was at the school when the shooting happened.
"He can say he's sorry all day long but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen again," Harris said. "It's the fear of the unknown."
When asked if he felt the parole board should let him free, Carneal said he didn't know. Carneal says he could be a big benefit to the community by being someone who could listen to a person's issues with mental health.
"I know it's not going to change anything, it's not going to make anything better," Carneal said. "But I want them to know that I'm sorry for what I did."
Carneal's next hearing is Monday, September 26. That day Carneal will learn if he'll take the next stop forward to freedom or fall back into prison.
To Harris, keeping Carneal in prison is what's best for the community and that his testimony came off as someone 'paying lip service'. Harris is seeking closure but is losing faith that Carneal will ever give a reason for his crime.
But Harris decided to come to the hearing anyway not just for herself but for others.
"We have people that go through it together. Nobody's alone," Harris said. "It just makes it easier to not have to do it alone."