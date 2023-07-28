Federal, state agencies looking for armed and dangerous Kentucky man wanted in large drug investigation

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are looking for an armed and dangerous man who is running from law enforcement.
Sheriff Evan Head with the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said Kenneth "Brian" Fitzgerald, 35, is running from federal and state agencies after a search warrant found a gun, ammunition, books on explosive devices, metal projectiles often used in bombs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He is also a convicted felon who fled from police on Tuesday evening when an arrest warrant was executed at his home for probation violation.
The sheriff's office said Fitzgerald nearly hit a federal agent head on before he got away from being taken into custody.
"Fitzgerald, 5-10 and weighing about 190 pounds, is believed to be armed and trafficking a large amount methamphetamine. The man has short, red hair and brown eyes, reports Head, and was last seen driving a white 2020 Nissan Altima with license plate E2G656. He has fled authorities multiple times in the last 48 hours, and Head warns that it is believed he will continue to flee law enforcement," Crittenden County Sheriff's Department said in a release.
Authorities said you should not engage Fitzgerald if you come in contact with him.
A day later, another encounter happened with Fitzgerald.
"On Wednesday the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office received information that Fitzgerald was making death threats against a person in this county. Fitzgerald was located in the area of State Highway 855 and Highway 70 intersection on a black motorcycle. Fitzgerald refused to comply with commands to surrender at this time and attempted to flee on the motorcycle. Fitzgerald exited the roadway in an attempt to flee officers on the motorcycle. Fitzgerald lost control of the motorcycle at this time, laying it over in a yard," the sheriff's office detailed in the release.
"Fitzgerald continued to refuse commands to surrender, resisting from officers and fleeing on foot in the Frances area," the sheriff's department continued. "During this time Fitzgerald attempted to steal a vehicle parked at a residence but was unsuccessful. Multiple agencies were requested and assisted with a lengthy manhunt in the area but were unsuccessful in locating Fitzgerald."
Sheriff Head also said authorities took in several large pounds of methamphetamine on Wednesday. This equals roughly $200,000 worth of drugs and cash that was seized which is believed to have belonged to Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald was last seen in the Frances area in Crittenden County on Wednesday.
"Anyone with information on Fitzgerald is asked to immediately call 911 and not engage the suspect. Fitzgerald is wanted on multiple drug and firearm felony offenses at this time along with a probation violation. A cash reward is being offered for tips and or information leading to the arrest of Kenneth “Brian” Fitzgerald," the sheriff's office said.