Carbondale considers additional police surveillance

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- City leaders are considering additional police surveillance in an area known for crime.
Council members stayed up late during Tuesday night's meeting to hear from residents about the potential changes.
They wanted dozens of participants who stayed the course of the four-hour discussion to have their opportunity for public comment, but only a few people spoke out.
According to the city, overall, crime is down in the city but violent crimes have been going up since 2019 including fatal shootings. Shootings are concentrated west of University avenue, adjacent to the Southern Illinois Campus.
To have a police presence in that area, the city is considering different types of surveillance.
Those include neighborhood video surveillance, mobile video surveillance units, or automated license plate readers. The systems range in price from $2,500 a year to $30,000 outright.
One woman voiced her concern during the council meeting saying, "I think cameras once again are a huge disconnect from the city of Carbondale to solve problems."
Cameras were first installed in 2018 along Illinois avenue and in parking lots downtown after several meetings on the issue in 2017.
According to the city, "City Staff formally bid two separate phases and presented the bids to Council, who provided an opportunity for public comment."
The second resident to speak during the public comment period regarding the additional police surveillance, referenced these cameras already in use and some findings about from the city about their effectiveness.
"They haven't actually seen any decrease in violent crimes since the cameras went up," the person said. "but the staff adds also that the cameras acted as a great investigative tool allowing police to quickly solve numerous crimes in getting violent offenders off the streets."
This resident is also concerned about future governments using the cameras for purposes other than reducing or solving crimes.
The city council decided to consider the public comments and hold another discussion at a future meeting.
To learn more about the crime the surveillance systems are trying to deter and the units the city is considering, click here.