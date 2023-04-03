'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk returns to SIUC to receive degrees

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- You know him as the 'criminal lawyer' Saul Goodman from two AMC hit shows: Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul.
On Monday the man behind the lawyer, actor Bob Odenkirk, returned to the place where he watered his roots that are now his branches to Hollywood.
The SIU-Carbondale alum is preparing to accept two degrees: one he earned during his school years and an honorary degree awarded to him in 2020.
"There's a lot of memories and some of them are striking and things that the city council doesn't want me to go into," Odenkirk joked in front of media and city leaders.
Carbondale proclaimed April 3 as 'Bob Odenkirk Day' and council members honored the actor by presenting him with a key to the city. This comes a year after a heart attack on set halted his life and career.
Odenkirk said it was a reminder of how life is too short to forget the places closest to your heart.
"We have limited time and if there's a place in the earth that you love and you can visit it again you should do that. So I would've come back on my own," Odenkirk said.
After spending time at city hall, Odenkirk went to the SIU Communications Building where he spoke to dozens of students majoring in different facets of media.
Odenkirk encouraged students to take chances and try different jobs in media. Most importantly, Odenkirk said, don't give up on your goals.
"Most people are late bloomers. I was definitely one," Odenkirk said. "I knew what I loved. I just needed a long time to find a version of it that was palpable to regular people."
His advice is helpful for SIU student Jack Wydzierzecki, a senior majoring in cinema who's set to graduate next month.
"I might make a fool of myself at times. Like he was saying, you're going to work on stuff you're not exactly proud of all the time," Wydzierzecki said. "But the best thing I can do is put myself out there and get actual experience."
Odenkirk is preparing to accept his two degrees and hold a Q&A session Monday night at the Banterra Center at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.