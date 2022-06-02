After delays, McWilliam pre-trial set to start

SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A local man suspected of fatally shooting a teen and having a standoff with police will be back in court.
After many delays, Alexander McWilliam's pre-trial is set to start on Friday, June 3rd. He's charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Mishealia Meredith.
Meredith was last seen on March 12th, 2021 leaving her home in Harrisburg. She told her mom that she would be back but never returned.
Information pointed police to a home in Eldorado where they found Meredith's cell phone and evidence a murder took place.
Then two days later, authorities found the 19-year-old's body in rural Gallatin county.
A witness told Illinois State Police that McWilliam, 36, shot Meredith in the head for rolling her eyes at him, and forced them to help cover up the crime.
Meanwhile, McWilliam went on the run from police as they charged him with first-degree murder.
The suspect had a stand off with police at a hotel in Morganfield, Kentucky and was arrested and extradited back to Saline County.
His first court appearance took place on March 31, 2021, but many delays followed including:
- McWilliam claims he's unable to find a lawyer
- Public defender, Allen Roe, is appointed to him
- Roe requests removal from case because of a conflict of interest
- McWilliam's assigned a new attorney, Morgan Scroggins
- Scroggins requests time to review evidence
If convicted of first-degree murder, McWilliam faces 25 years to life in prison.
Stay with News 3 for updates as we continue to follow this case