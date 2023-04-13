Williamson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate multiple shots fired at Club 262

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate an incident involving multiple gunshots in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8 at Club 262 in Carterville.
“Williamson County is not going to tolerate a business that continually has this number of calls for service,” said Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich.
Not only will he not tolerate it, Diederich believes something has to be done about the numerous calls his department responds to at Club 262 in Carterville.
One person shot, multiple 911 calls to Club 262 Saturday morning, owner reacts
“Over the last 24 months, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office has responded to numerous calls out there,” said Diederich.
According to Sheriff Diederich, five of those calls have been some type of shots fired incident.
The Sheriff’s office responded to a call of multiple caliber weapons being fired resulting in a 29-year-old man being shot in the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
In the early stages of the investigation, Sheriff Diederich says it's been determined that approximately 30 rounds of multiple caliber weapons were fired striking buildings and vehicles.
Sheriff Diederich has gone so far as to say in a press release on the Sheriff Office's Facebook page, "I would be remiss not to classify this establishment as a nuisance."
Sheriff Diederich says calling the business a nuisance isn't something he takes lightly.
“The problem is the frequency and severity of calls for service,” Diederich said. “Large crowds of people. We've been out there where there have been 100 to 200 people and what ends up happening when a call for service goes out like that, especially when it's shots fired type call, it results in all of our law enforcement community responding to that.”
“We've had 43 calls for service at that location in the past 24 months,” said Diederich. “From a law enforcement standpoint, for the community, and public safety, we're extremely concerned about that.”
Most of the calls have come because of excessive noise complaints, fights, and other encounters. But after Saturday's incident where multiple caliber gunshots were fired, Sheriff Diederich says things are long past the point where something has got to be done.
“There were approximately 30 rounds discharged,” said Diederich. “We know there were multiple weapons involved. Buildings, vehicles struck, and of course the individual that was shot in the chest.”
Sheriff Diederich says the investigation into Saturday's shooting is still ongoing, but he wants the public to know his department will not tolerate what's been happening at Club 262.
“There are a number of things taking place,” he said. “The public should have comfort in knowing that this isn't something that we're just idly standing by on. That we are actively working on this. And we're fortunate to have excellent law enforcement partners in the process.”
Sheriff Diederich also informed News 3 his department assisted in serving a cease and desist order from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.
"It's our belief they are serving alcohol in an unlicensed establishment,” said Diederich.
Sheriff Diederich also says he's unaware of any other location where things are this bad throughout the county.
“We are focused on addressing this,” said Diederich. “We're happy to work with the owners of the business and the property in any way we can. But this has to be addressed and this type of activity has got to come to a stop.”