Traffic stop on New Years Eve leads to drug bust

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A traffic stop on New Years Eve leads to a drug bust.
A deputy stopped a vehicle on New Years Eve around 10:30 in the morning on Radio Road in Almo for a traffic violation. This is according to a post by the Calloway County Sheriff.
During the stop, multiple controlled substances along with suspected methamphetamine were located in the vehicle.
Authorities arrested 33-year-old Todd D. Morris of Benton, Kentucky. He was charged with:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off (drug unspecified)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off (methamphetamine)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (drug unspecified)
- Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Deg (Anabolic Steroid)
- Prescription of Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 2nd Degree
- Various traffic-related offenses.
Morris was lodged in Calloway County Jail.