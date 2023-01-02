 Skip to main content
.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Traffic stop on New Years Eve leads to drug bust

handcuffs, police
Todd D. Morris Mug shot

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A traffic stop on New Years Eve leads to a drug bust.

A deputy stopped a vehicle on New Years Eve around 10:30 in the morning on Radio Road in Almo for a traffic violation. This is according to a post by the Calloway County Sheriff.

During the stop, multiple controlled substances along with suspected methamphetamine were located in the vehicle.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Todd D. Morris of Benton, Kentucky. He was charged with:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off (drug unspecified)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Off (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (drug unspecified)
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Deg (Anabolic Steroid)
  • Prescription of Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 2nd Degree
  • Various traffic-related offenses.

Morris was lodged in Calloway County Jail.

