Murphysboro man arrested in Carbondale stabbing

commadore jackson

(WSIL) -- A Murphysboro man is in the Jackson County Jail after a stabbing. 

On Friday, officers responded to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue around 1:15 a.m. to a report of a stabbing. Officers found an adult man with multiple non-life threatening stab wounds. 

The victim was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

Officers later identified the suspect as Commadore D. Jackson, 30, who fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. He was later located and arrested.

The investigation revealed the incident stemmed from a mutually agreed upon fight.

Jackson is being charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.  The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

