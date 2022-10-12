Mt. Vernon names October - Domestic Violence Awareness month

MT VERNON (WSIL) - On Wednesday afternoon the City of Mt. Vernon named October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. City officials said they hope bringing further awareness to the issue will help those in violent situations.
A proclamation made by the city of Mt. Vernon, recognizing Domestic Violence as a problem bringing additional attention to the issue.
"Whereas, the impact of domestic violence is wide-ranging, directly effecting families and society as a whole," Mt. Vernon Mayor, John Lewis read from the proclamation.
Mt. Vernon Police Chief, Trent Page said, since 2019, on average, hid department handles about 700 domestic violence calls a year.
"I think this proclamation not only brings to light the problems with domestic violence, but it can also make those going through it and suffering through domestic violence situations know that there are outlets out there," Page explained. "They can get orders of protection, support services, housing and those types of things available."
Representing those services was Donna Markotay . Markotay is a victim advocate with SWAN. SWAN covers 16 counties, including Jefferson, and helps domestic violence victims with legal aspects and other services.
"Just knowing that there are resources for victims, and knowing that people do care, and that victims can get help," Markotay said. "I think that's why it's important for the city to show their support and bring this to light."
Markotay said she appreciates the city's support and wants those struggling with domestic violence to know, there is help out there.
"It's very scary. I just hope that they know that people do care, we are aware of this and there are people who can and will help, that they can find support, but they have to be ready. A victim has to do this in their own time," Markotay said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can find information for the SWAN program at: www.swandvhl.org