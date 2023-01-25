Most attackers suffer major life challenge in year before mass violence, study finds

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Another inch of heavy wet snow through early morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Amounts may vary sharply over a short distance. * WHERE...In southern Illinois, northwest of a Cairo to Harrisburg to Mt. Carmel line, and in southeast Missouri, northwest of a Bernie to Blodgett line. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rather strong and gusty. The combination of gusty winds and heavy wet snow could stress power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&