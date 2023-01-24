Meth bust at Marion's Econo Lodge

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Five people are facing charges after a drug bust at the Econo Lodge hotel.
The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant on January 24th in several rooms at the hotel. Officers with the department's Investigations and Patrol also helped.
The search warrants comes after an investigation, which started in late 2022. Since then, multiple under cover sources have bought Methamphetamine from those staying at the hotel.
During the search warrant, officers and detectives located and seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, weighing equipment, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
Several suspects are facing charges in relation to the investigation:
- Diego D. Nevith, 48: Citations for Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
- Michelle L. Ketterer, 43: Citations for Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and Possession of Cannabis.
- Juan J. Perez-Salazar, 36: Citation for Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Faraz A. Daruwala, 43: Citation for Aggravated Public Nuisance.
Nevith, Ketterer and Perez-Salaz were all taken to the Williamson County jail.
After that, a narcotics detective found another suspect in the case. They were walking by Russell and West Boulevard Streets. The detective tried to make contact with 31-year-old Kyle Williams.
Williams ran away but the detective caught up with the suspect and arrested him.
Officers took Williams to the Williamson county jail where he faces multiple charges including possession of Methamphetamine, delivery and Methamphetamine, and resisting a peace officer.