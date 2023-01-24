Meth bust at Marion's Econo Lodge

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE... In southeast Missouri, Stoddard and Scott counties, in southern Illinois, along and southeast of an Anna to Marion to Carmi line, and all of southwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&