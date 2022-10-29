Hardin County woman arrested for suspected child battery

ULLIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- A woman is facing multiple child battery charges in Hardin County.
Keisha D. Cullum, 25 of Elizabethtown, Illinois was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery to a child according to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Agents from ISP DCI Zone 7 were called by the Hardin County Sheriff's office to investigate severe injuries of a six-month-old child on Wednesday, October 19 around 11:42 p.m.
In their investigation, ISP and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) revealed a second child in the home had similar inuries that were indicative of abuse.
Hardin County State's Attorney issued a warrant for Cullum's arrest on Thursday. St. Louis Metro Police assisted ISP with the arrest.
Cullum faces two counts of aggravated battery to a child and is currently being held on $2 million bond. Cullum can bail out by paying 10% of the bond, or $200,000.