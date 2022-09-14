After two years, investigators make arrest in burglary case

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- Sometimes patience pays off and it did for investigators in a burglary case.
On August 7, 2020, deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to JSE Surplus. The call was in reference to a burglary that had taken place.
Individuals entered JSE Surplus intending to steal firearms and were met with resistance from the store owner. The investigation revealed that several firearms were stolen during the burglary.
Investigators pursued evidence, leads, and suspects for more than two years, waiting for a break in the case. That break finally came on August 24, 2022.
Two individuals had warrants signed for their arrests for their involvement.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office arrested 21-year-old Chayce A. Harrell of Cairo, Illinois.
The Prosecuting Attorney's office issued an arrest warrant charging Harrell with the following offenses.
- Count 1: Class B felony of Burglary 1st degree
- Count 2: Class D felony of Stealing
- Count 3: Class D felony of Stealing
This warrant came with a $50,000 cash bond. Harrell remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
The Prosecuting Attorney's office issued an arrest warrant charging Senque Shabazz Bingham, a 20year old male from Cairo, IL, with the following offenses.
- Count 1: Class D felony of Burglary 1st degree
- Count 2: Class D felony of Stealing
- Count 3: Class D felony of Stealing
This warrant came with a cash bond of $50,000. Bingham is incarcerated in a different state and placed on a detainer to answer charges here in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.