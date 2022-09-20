9 people arrested in multiple drug busts

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Over the past week, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office drug division arrested nine people in various drug investigations.
On 09/12/2022, detectives investigated a complaint of illegal drug activity on the 500 block of Columbus Avenue in McCracken County. Detectives arrested Ted Burtner, who lives at the residence, after he was found in possession of Methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia.
On 09/15/2022 detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for traffic infractions. During the stop a Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted to the odor illegal drugs coming from the vehicle. Both occupants of the vehicle, Joshua Stroup and Kelly Johnson, were arrested after a search of the vehicle revealed a small quantity of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
On 09/15/2022 detectives executed a search warrant on the 600 block of Broadway in Paducah. During a search of the apartment detectives located a small quantity of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anthony J. Orr was arrested in connection with the illegal items found in the apartment.
On 09/16/2022 detectives conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant being obtained and executed at 200 block of Gill Lane in McCracken County. During the investigation detectives located three people inside the residence, Kobe Farmer, Jessica Puckett, and Amber Stroud. Kobe Farmer was wanted on an outstanding McCracken County arrest warrant. A search of the residence revealed more than 56 grams of Methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia. A fourth person, Devin Bell, was arrested later the same day at a McCracken County business on Krebs Station Road and charged in connection with some of the drugs located inside the residence.
On 09/19/2022 detectives assisted officers with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole with a home search on Harper Lane in McCracken County. Detectives arrested James Abanatha after a search of his residence revealed Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
All nine individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail:
- Arrested (9/12/22): Ted R. Burtner 61 of McCracken County. Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arrested (9/15/22): Joshua Stroup 39, of Paducah. Charges: Failure to or improper signal, careless driving, no registration receipt, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arrested (9/15/22): Kelly M. Johnson 30, of Paducah. Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arrested (9/15/22): Anthony J. Orr 50, of Paducah. Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arrested (9/16/22): Kobe A Farmer 19, of McCracken County. Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding McCracken County arrest warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on a prior drug offense.
- Arrested (9/16/22): Amber Stroud 25, of Paducah. Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arrested (9/16/22): Jessica Puckett 35, of Smithland. Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arrested (9/16/22): Devin S. Bell 31, of McCracken County. Charges: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arrested (9/19/22): James E. Abanatha 50, of McCracken County. Charges: Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or greater offense, possession of Cocaine, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.