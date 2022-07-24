Thousands of pounds of food donated to families in need Saturday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
499 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES


IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON
EDWARDS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK               POSEY

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                PERRY                 RIPLEY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, DONIPHAN, ELIZABETHTOWN,
EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Thousands of pounds of food donated to families in need Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
healthy food, veggies

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of families came out to Marion to take part in two food distribution events Saturday.

One of the donation events was hosted by the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois at Rent One Park. The organization donated more than 20,000 pounds of food on Saturday - one of the biggest donations the program has ever done.

Another food donation event was taking place at Williamson Baptist Association that same Saturday. Volunteers from the group filled backpacks with food and loaded it into cars.

Both organizations agree that there has been a steady demand for their services ever since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

