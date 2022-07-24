Thousands of pounds of food donated to families in need Saturday

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of families came out to Marion to take part in two food distribution events Saturday.
One of the donation events was hosted by the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois at Rent One Park. The organization donated more than 20,000 pounds of food on Saturday - one of the biggest donations the program has ever done.
Another food donation event was taking place at Williamson Baptist Association that same Saturday. Volunteers from the group filled backpacks with food and loaded it into cars.
Both organizations agree that there has been a steady demand for their services ever since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.