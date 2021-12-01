Safe Families For Children needs host families, volunteers

(WSIL) -- Leaders are trying to spread more awareness about a national organization with a branch in southern Illinois that serves local families.
Safe Families for Children helps parents who are going through a crisis by giving their children a temporary place to stay while they work through the issue. That could be homelessness, substance abuse, jail time or leaving a domestic abuse situation.
The goal is to keep families together instead of the child going into foster care.
Tammy Samples, who is the Area Coordinator for southern Illinois says, mothers and fathers who have used the service felt a huge sense of relief.
"A lot of them expressed, 'I had no idea that this existed,'" she elaborates about their reaction. "'I'm so worried about my kids going into foster care. Thank you for being there to help me.'"
Samples is a host family in the region and currently has a four-year-old boy staying at her home. Host families are given guardianship rights to they can take the child to school and doctors appointments during the stay.
Throughout the pandemic the need has only gone up for host families, especially since the end on the moratorium on evictions leaving families homeless.
"When I get calls for hostings, I've had to say no I can't help you because I don't have enough host families," Samples explains. "Or I don't have host families available to help right now so we definitely need more."
For those who think hosting might be too much of a commitment, there are other volunteer opportunities.
Some volunteers help families by giving rides to appointments, taking the parents shopping for a job interview outfit, or babysitting until a child can be placed into daycare.
Other volunteers are more of an emotional support by lending a listening ear and just being someone they can vent to.
Safe Families For Children also helps provide parents with basic necessities such as clothes, diapers, and car seats. When hosting families need these items, the group also tries to provide them.
For more information on the organization, click here for its website or visit the group's southern Illinois chapter Facebook page.