Make giving back to Caritas your New Year's resolution

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSI) -- With 2022 quickly approaching, many are thinking about positive ways to start out the new year including giving back.
Caritas Family Solutions is one organization where your time and donations will be put to good use.
The group has been in the community for nearly 75 years and is the largest provider of foster care services in southern Illinois. It's currently serving 1,700 children.
It takes a lot of work from staff to volunteers and donors to make it all happen and lasting impacts of the pandemic are creating challenges.
The group first started seeing an increase in mental health issues among parents during lockdown. If going untreated, it can lead to abuse or neglect and the child being placed with a foster parent whether it be family, a close friend, or a volunteer.
President Gary Huelsmann says they're still seeing symptoms and support is needed for parents to take the right steps to recover.
Depression. Anxiety. Seems to be on-going," he explains. "Coupled with the lack of enough services providers around mental health. It just kind of keeps people a little more on edge than you would normally expect."
Caritas does offer counseling and intact family services as a way to help parents going through those issues or prevent them from happening in the first place.
However, another problem with the pandemic is the workforce crisis. Staff is needed to support these parents, children, and those who open their homes to foster.
Right now, Caritas is in need of workers and has openings for different levels of skill set.
"It's hard work, but it's very rewarding work. Very important work," Huelsmann says. "We do have needs for case workers, case worker assistants, supervisors, counselors. A whole gambit of things across our agency, all sorts of jobs."
If a career in children and family services isn't in the books for 2022, but you would still like to help there are other options such as volunteering your time or giving a monetary donation.
Huelsmann says volunteers can help with everything from tasks around the office to lawn care and everything in between.
Another way to give back in 2022, is by giving donations since many fundraising events have been canceled and some of Caritas' programs do not receive government funding.
"It's harder for us to go out in the community to go in front of groups because groups aren't meeting as much to explain the services we provide," he adds.
Of course, the need for foster parents is a constant for the group with children regularly being adopted and new cases assigned to Caritas each month.
Please click the appropriate links for more information on job openings, volunteering or donating funds. Or learn more about becoming a foster parent here.