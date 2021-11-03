Akin woman wants answers after discovering foam-like material in her yard

AKIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Vanessa Braden was walking in her yard two weeks ago when she noticed two large objects growing from the ground.
"I looked and I went, 'What kind of weird mushroom is growing out?'" Braden said.
But they weren't mushrooms, they felt like a soft toy football Braden said. By last week, she had found about five pieces of the material. She still doesn't know what they are and could only describe them as 'foam balls'.
Braden wants to know if the material is connected to foam that was used to put out a fire at the Sugar Camp Mine in August.
An Illinois Envrionmental Protection Agency (IEPA) investigation found the mine broke a number of EPA laws, according to documents obtained by News 3 through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The investigation began September 1 after a resident informed IEPA of firefighting foam that was released from its collection system along Thompsonville Road about a quarter-mile north from Akin road.
IEPA concluded that the mine violated multiple provisions of the Environmental Protection Act, including discharging contaminants that causes or could cause water pollution according to its report.
Braden says she tried to contact IEPA to inform them of the substance she found but so far she hasn't received an answer.
"I have these funny things growing in the yard and no one really seems to care," Braden said.
IEPA's report identified the location where the foam was injected into the mine. That location is less than a half mile up the road from Braden's home.
Braden says she discovered the 'foam balls' in an area she believes a well once stood. Braden thinks the foam somehow seeped into the well's old crevices and made its way up to the surface.
But Braden has received no answers or guidance. She's now worried about her pets and the land she lives on.
"I don't want my dog and my horse dying or getting deathly ill," Braden said. "If I decide to put in a garden is the garden going to get contaminated?"
Representatives from the Sugar Camp Mine office in Thompsonville deferred all comments to Sugar Camp Energy LLC. News 3 reached out to the company but have not heard back.
The mine is facing potential lawsuits from environmental groups The Sierra Club and Prairie Rivers Network. Illinois EPA officials have not returned News 3's request for comment.
Braden says she doesn't know what to do next and hopes somebody from the state can contact her to explain what she found.
"I don't think that a whole bunch of people have foam balls growing in their yard," Braden said.