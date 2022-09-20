Wickliffe getting 14,000 sq. foot grocery store

BALLARD COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A grocery store is set to come to Wickliffe with a ground breaking in the near future.
According to the county, this has been a four-year, four agency collaboration, which included the Ballard County Economic Industrial Council (EDC), the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), The City of Wickliffe, and the Ballard County Fiscal Court.
Ballard County EDC was working diligently with the IDA to bring a store to the City of Wickliffe, seeing the need and the opportunities Pastor Hill made a call to his friend--Billy Ingram-- a real estate developer and investor to have him come look at the opportunities in Ballard County.
Upon Billy’s arrival, Jerry Pace (EDC Project Manager) gave a tour of the area and discussed the opportunities available in Ballard County.
Encouraged by the economic development possibilities and the reception that he received from the community, Ingram bought the former Town and Country located on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe and plans to build a 14,000 square foot facility.
This will be 3 Rivers Grocery Market, and he plans to open 24 months from the groundbreaking!
CEO/ Owner 3 Rivers Grocery Market Billy Ingram Stated: “I was so excited and pleased with the potential that I saw that first day and I am really looking forward to becoming a part of the Ballard County community. My prayer is that the 3 Rivers Grocery Market will be a vital, valuable, and beautiful part of the community for a longtime.”
Pastor Rodney Hill of Fairview Baptist Church in LaCenter, stated: “My wife, Shenia and I have been blessed to be part of this community for the last twelve years and we knew that Billy Ingram would be a great fit in Ballard County because of his commitment to Christ, his family and his passion for community service. We are proud he has chosen to be a blessing to the Ballard Community.”
Mayor David Phillips stated: “This is the result of county agencies working together to help Wickliffe secure a much needed grocery store. On behalf of the people of Wickliffe and surrounding towns, we express our sincere thanks. May God Bless you all.”
Ballard EDC Executive Director and IDA Consultant Hannah Chritien says: “The 3 Rivers Grocery project saw the cooperation between private and public sector economic development with the Fiscal Court. Its amazing to see what can be accomplished when everyone works together for the benefit of the community.”
The Project Manager the Ballard EDC Jerry Pace stated: “The Ballard EDC and many others worked hard to get a replacement grocery store for the community. It took a few years but was worth the wait as we found someone who cares about the region, the river, Mr. Billy Ingram: Welcome Mr. Ingram.”
The Ballard IDA Board Chair, Kreg Denton stated: “This is exciting news for the Wickliffe area and Ballard County as a whole. This has been long time coming and I am glad that the IDA Board was able to help facilitate this transaction. We wish Mr. Ingram and his group all the success in this endeavor.”
Ballard County Judge Exectuvite Todd Cooper States: “Four years ago the only grocery store in Wickliffe closed to the public. Employees lost jobs and our region lost a place that had been serving the public for more than 50 years. It Hurt! But Today, through local collaboration, hope and answered prayers, Billy Ingram has purchased the 7 acres and his plans and vision will provide at least 10 jobs for the community with a new grocery store, this is very exciting!”
A ground breaking ceremony will take place this fall, the date to be determined.