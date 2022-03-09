Truck companies feel sting at the pump; costs could trickle down to consumer

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- Seventy-two year old Bill Thompson should be at home with his family enjoying retirement.
Instead, he made it back to southern Illinois Tuesday night after delivering goods to Laredo, Texas. The drive is 16.5 hours one-way, not counting the required breaks truck drivers must take to avoid fatigue.
Thompson, a 22-year veteran who works for Shawnee Express in Herrin, says that work trip takes four days to complete. He left Saturday and returned Tuesday. But Thompson won't quit.
"With this driver shortage... they need help," Thompson said. "It used to be fun and adventurous... But it's getting old. I'm getting older."
In December 2020 truck drivers were paying around $2.59 for a gallon of diesel fuel according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
This week, those prices have skyrocketed to around $4.85 for that same gallon of diesel fuel. Thompson pays around $550 to fill up his truck each time.
Thompson worries these price increases won't slow down anytime soon. As a result, he finds himself trying to find the cheapest gas in whatever area he drives through. The solution keeps his bosses and co-workers in mind.
"It's just not right," Thompson said. "[They're] trying to feed their families and put fuel in their truck. It's ridiculous but we're all going to pay for this."
Despite adding fuel surcharges to their deliveries it's not enough to offset the costs according to operations manager Brad Roberts. He says the expenses eventually trickle down to the consumer.
"It causes carriers to raise their rates. That causes the manufacturers to charge more for the product when it hits the stores," Roberts said. "That's just the way it is."
Roberts would like the U.S. to begin producing its own oil and not rely on other countries for oil imports.
Thompson, who's heading to Michigan Thursday to deliver a load of boats, says he'll keep driving until he can't. He says it's a critical time to have drivers.
"As long as I'm health I'm going to work. As long as I'm able," Thompson said. "I've been blessed that way. My health is in pretty good shape so I'm going to help out."