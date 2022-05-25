Thrift shops stay busy, see new faces amid high inflation prices

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Inflation means you're paying more for things like clothes and furniture and its prompted some to go bargain hunting.
Renew Secondhand Store in Marion is usually filled with customers but workers have also noticed some new faces coming into the shop.
Director Holly Dodd says the stores proceeds go back into the community. Dodd says funds help the store buy vouchers to give to local agencies which then distributes them to people in need.
"We put it in their hands because they are there and they see the people firsthand," Dodd said. "Whenever they issue a voucher they just come to us with a voucher and they leave with clothing."
The store is affiliated with Cornerstone Church. Dodd says coming into a thrift store also gives people a chance to find unique one-of-a-kind items.