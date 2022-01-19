(WSIL) -- Stefan McDonald is an account executive with News 3 WSIL.
He grew up in a military family and moved extensively throughout childhood and during professional career so he’s never afraid to meet new people or be “the new guy”.
Graduated from Annandale High School in Annandale, Virginia then attended SIU and Middle Tennessee State University. Spent a decade plus selling for AT&T/Lucent/Avaya in several U.S. markets, a few years selling News Production solutions to television stations, networks and broadcast groups.
Prior to joining WISL, Stefan was with Marriott International and directly supported the sales efforts in St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee.
In his free time, he enjoys playing golf, attending and watching sporting events, traveling, and volunteering at animal shelters especially those for companion animals.
If you have any questions for Stefan, contact him at smcdonald@wsiltv.com.