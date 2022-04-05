Staple of Cape Girardeau gardening community coming to a close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WSIL) -- For the last 20 years, Julie Harter shopped at Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist to get plants for her daughters or tomatoes for herself.
She stopped into a packed store Tuesday as people sought to take advantage of a sale while saying goodbye to a longtime business.
Sunny Hill Gardens on North Kingshighway plans to close at the end of the season after nearly 30 years of service.
Manager Tina Thieriet says the owners decided to retire after they were unable to find a new buyer for the store while dealing with an employee shortage.
As a result, the store is holding a 'retirement sale' for the rest of the spring season. Thieret says many items are marked down from 25% to 75% and is first come first serve.
"We'd like to encourage them to come in and take advantage of the savings while they're available," Thieriet said. "Get here as soon as you can because we won't be restocking. But we want to thank all of our customers."
Julie Harter, a longtime customer for over 20 years, says she's 'very sad' to see the store go.
"I'm going to have to discover a new place. I'm going to miss it," Harter said. "It's just a really nice place to shop."
The store will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.