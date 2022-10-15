SIU Ceramic Club students give back

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Ceramics students returned to the Murdale Shopping Center on October 15th for their Empty Bowls project.
Dozens of locals were at the Neighborhood Co-op Grocery Store picking through more than 300 ceramic bowls handmade by the student. It's a fundraising effort organized by SIU's Ceramic Club.
It's been held each fall since 2014 but put on hold due to the pandemic.
Student Sarah-Anne Winchester says it's their way of giving back to the community.
"All of us made about 20, some of us made about 30 bowls, all the money goes directly toward the Survivor Empowerment Center and the Good Samaritan House," she explains. "So we're not making any money off this; so, we donated our time, our materials, the co-op really graciously also donated soup, so people grab bowl for about $15, then they get a nice handmade bowl and soup as well."
Winchester adds the bowls are keep-sakes that when used will remind people of the needed resources they represent.