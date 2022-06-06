Sesser grocery store adjusts to increasing prices

SESSER, Ill. (WSIL) -- Gas and grocery prices are steadily increasing and one store manager predicts more price hikes in the future.
Sesser Foodland Manager Craig Conley saw prices increase for a variety of items, including eggs, bread, chips and produce.
"Pretty much everything [increased in price]," Conley said.
A bag of chips, for example, cost about $4.29 on Friday. By Monday, Conley says the price shot up to $5.59, an increase of $1.30.
"We were just blown away, that's a big increase," Conley said.
Eggs saw one of the biggest price hikes. Between March and April 2022, the price of a dozen eggs shot up $0.48 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In April 2021, customers were paying about $1.61 for eggs.
These are just the latest in a long line of increases plaguing people's wallets from the grocery store to the gas pump. Conley says it's much more difficult to pay for groceries than it is for gas.
"You go to the gas station you spend $50 to $60," Conley said. "[At a store] you're spending $300 to $400 on a week's worth of food."
Sesser Foodland has been utilizing temporary price reductions which lower the cost of certain items. The store is also bolstered by a steady stream of customers, some of whom come from the Rend Lake Campgrounds.
Another way they're staying afloat, Conley says, is by selling items no one else has such as certain honeys and other products.
But Conley predicts another increase in prices. He hasn't seen a sign that would convince him otherwise. When prices increase, Conley advises customers to look for sales.
"Look for your private labels that's where you'll save a lot of money," Conley said. "You gotta expect it. It's unfortunate."