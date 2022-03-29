Sesser Foodland prepares for big meat sale, offers relief with price reductions

SESSER, Ill. (WSIL) -- Thursday is one of the biggest days of the year for Sesser Foodland.
It's bi-annual meat sale is expected to bring customers from around the region including Kentucky and Indiana, according to manager Craig Conley.
"People wait for that," Conley said.
Customers may notice a lot of sales inside the grocery store and price labels reading 'temporary price reduction' (TPR). The store has participated in the TPR program for the past four months, prompted by skyrocketing mayonnaise prices.
"Our mayonnaise went up to $9 a jar," Conley said. "With this TPR program it went down to $4."
But TPRs are just the start. Conley says they also have items with 'private labels'. They're the same items made by the same name brand manufacturers, but at a reduced cost.
"No matter where you shop always look for 'private label' because it's significant savings," Conley said. "That's a good way to cut your grocery bill... in half."
Regional manager Shane Burroughs, who oversees stores in Carrier Mills, Johnston City and Sesser, says those high prices are impacting everyone. But TPRs have brought in more customers, Burroughs says.
"I think with gas [prices], people aren't leaving town. I think that's helped our sales quite a bit at all three locations," Burroughs said.
Conley says TPRs will remain at the store indefinitely to try and give customer's wallets a break. But Conley says there will be some they'll have to increase prices.
Products like eggs and meat cost more and the store has added extra freight surcharges to its bill. Conley says they try their best to give customers the best bargains.
"Unfortunately there's a lot of times where we have to raise prices but it's just a hit-or-miss thing and we just take it day-by-day truck-by-truck," Conley said.