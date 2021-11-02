Sen. Fowler pitches Cairo Port project to Taiwanese delegation

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- More than a year away from groundbreaking, the Cairo Port project is attracting attention across the U.S. and abroad.
Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) and project leaders invited a Taiwanese delegation from Chicago to sit in on a presentation on the port's status Tuesday morning at Magnolia Manor.
Fowler called Cairo's direct connection to the Gulf of Mexico 'a game-changer' that's 'creating interest.'
The hour-long presentation focused on some of the benefits the port can bring once it's built. Fowler says the project has attracted the attention of investors with deep pockets.
"We have over 20 non-disclosure agreements with multi-billion dollar companies that want to invest here," Fowler said.
The presentation stated that about 80% of all U.S. inland barge traffic passes through the Mississippi River by way of Cairo.
"This could be the nation's hub right here for riverport transportation opportunities," Fowler said. "It's growing each and everyday, especially in container transportation opportunities."
Fowler says Cairo is in prime position to benefit from its geographical advantage.
"All we're doing is taking advantage of what is currently here: and that's the Mississippi and Ohio [Rivers]," Fowler said. "That's the confluence that can go straight to the Gulf Of Mexico lock-free."
The interest is significant for Taiwan. Global supply chain congestions have hurt the country's ability to receive products like corn and soybeans, two of Illinois' signature crops.
Johnson Chiang, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago, says the port could help sustain Taiwan's important partnership with the U.S.
"We are the ninth-largest trading partner with the U.S.," Chiang said. "We purchase a lot of agricultural products from here in the midwest, especially Illinois."
Chiang likened the midwest as 'the land of opportunity.' But many businesses in Cairo tell News 3 they won't share the same enthusiasm for the project until it's actually built.
But Fowler says that time is almost here.
"That's going to be almost equally exciting. To create hope and prosperity and resources for the community... [in] all of southern Illinois," Fowler said. "This is gaining nationwide attention and international attention."
Last year, Gov. JB Pritzker earmarked $40 million for the project. About $1 million has been used on permits, according to prjoect leaders.
Construction is slated to begin late next year with operations scheduled to start late 2024 or early 2025.