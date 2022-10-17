'Scary Situation': Cairo's main water source temporarily moved amid low Ohio River levels

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Hubert Bell returned to Cairo, Illinois six months ago from Cape Girardeau, Missouri in order to enjoy what he called a 'quiet' area.
When he moved in, his father advised him not to drink the tap water from the faucet and drink bottled water instead.
Bell's bottled water routine won't change after Illinois American Water announced over the weekend that it would temporarily move the city's main water source from the Ohio River.
Record-low levels on the river prompted the company to switch Cairo's water source to the city's waste water treatment plant. Wells beneath the plant treat the groundwater in order for residents to use.
In a statement, Mike Brown, the superintendent of the Cairo district for Illinois American Water, said the 'alternate supply was constructed to support reliable water service in the event of low Ohio River levels.'
Brown added that the drinking water remains safe to drink and that it meets all drinking water standards. Customers may also notice minor aesthetic differences, according to Brown.
The groundwater treated from the well, Brown said, has an increased level of minerals that 'can result in hard water, which can cause spots on dishes and alter the appearance of heated water'.
News 3 reached out to Brown on Monday for further comment but could not be reached.
Bell had no idea that the city's main water source was switched until News 3 told him about it. At least two other residents and one business owner were unaware of the change. Bell says he didn't receive any notice.
"It's kind of scary if the public don't know what's going on with the water. That's kind of scary situation," Bell said.
Bell hopes the company can release test results of the backup water supply in order to erase any skepticism. It's unclear how long the treatment plant will serve as the city's main water source.
"Why do you think it's scary?" News 3 asked.
"It's drinking water. That stuff you put inside your body, there's a lot of chemicals in the ground nowadays," Bell said. "It's just really hard to understand why they won't let the public know what's going on with the water system."