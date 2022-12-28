Outreach group predicts more need for food as we head into 2023

(WSIL) -- It was a banner year for Arrowleaf after it opened two food pantries this year. Given the numbers so far in 2022, leaders believe the need will grow in 2023.
Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb says both food pantries in Vienna and Cairo have given out a combined 50,000 lbs of food in 2022.
Since the Cairo facility opened in January, it has distributed 39,693 lbs of food to 1008 unduplicated clients and 103 households, Crabb says. In November, the facility helped 152 people, including 57 kids, and 103 households.
Crabb estimates the Cairo facility has given out more than 5,000 lbs of food so far in December. She didn't have an estimate for the Vienna pantry.
Over at the Vienna pantry, it has given out 12,494 lbs of food to 690 unduplicated clients and 257 households since opening in August. In November, it helped 228 clients, including 60 kids, and 93 households.
Crabb says they mostly serve residents from Alexander, Johnson, Massac and Pulaski counties but have also served residents from out-of-state. Crabb says they try not to turn anyone away, regardless of employee status.
"We know that even though a family does have income, doesn't mean that their dollar stretches as far," Crabb said. "They could still be food insecure even though they have meaningful or gainful employment."
Crabb asks visitors that they only visit once a month to ensure that there's enough food for everyone. The food pantries get their supply from Tri-State Food Pantry in Evansville, Indiana and through donations.
Crabb says the pantries spend a combined $800--- which are funds from donations--- each week to keep their shelves stocked.
"We're constantly shopping for bread and milk and hamburger meat and chicken and spices, sugars, flour," Crabb said. We are constantly seeking out those items on a weekly basis to fill in between the items we are getting."
Crabb says they take any food or monetary donations and people can either request a pick up or drop them off at any of these three facilities:
- Cairo, 1401 Washington Ave.
- Goreville, 406 E. Vine St.
- Vienna, 300 Red Bud Lane
People can also donate online at Arrowleaf's website.