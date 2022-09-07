New scam targeting local businesses

MURRAY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The Murray Police Department puts out an alert about a recent scam targeting businesses.
The department posted to Facebook on September 7th that local businesses have been getting calls in the evening hours.
The caller instructs employees to take money from the business and buy gift cards. Then, the caller will demand the employee to give them the numbers on the gift cards.
The department adds business owners should talk with their workers and inform them of this scam.
For more information, click here.