New grocery store to open in Cairo by 2022

CAIRO (WSIL) -- Improving access to healthy foods in underserved neighborhoods has been a mission for Cairo Mayor, Thomas Simpson.
After several attempts to build a new grocery store, plans are finally underway.
Some residents tell News 3 the announcement of a grocery co-op brings them hope that things are improving within the city.
News 3 spoke with Mayor Simpson about how this business will benefit the community.
The city of Cairo has become a food desert for some residents since 2015 after several nearby grocery stores closed.
Mayor Simpson says finding fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and more has some people traveling outside of town or to Missouri and Kentucky.
"It's been a terrible thing to happen to us because with Cairo being so small, with the grocery store we used to have here open, a lot of people walked here to the grocery store of course because Cairo is so small. The folks that do not have transportation is a problem for them getting to Cape or Sikeston to get their groceries or have to depend on someone to take them to get groceries," he said.
Local resident and Consecrated Ordained Bishop Derek Euraels says it's been an inconvenience not having a grocery store these last few years, but he's excited about Mayor Simpson's plans to open a new one.
"It's been a hardship living in town with families growing up. All of my children are grown and then I have grandchildren and the necessities and the needs are provided by I guess by the dollar stores we have. Two dollar stores: one here and one by the interstate," he said.
With help from organizations including the Illinois Institute of Rural Affairs and Food Works of Southern Illinois, the project site with be the former McGinnis Building.
"Accessibility, you know, it's right there on the main road, visibility. We've got enough area there where we can just have everything we need in there from the produce to the meat department to the dry goods. So that's actually a blessing to be able to have that building," said Mayor Simpson.
Mayor Simpson says there will be a meeting next week about what will be inside the store.
He expects it to open some time next year.