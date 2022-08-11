Mt. Vernon's backpack block party BIGGER than ever

MT. VERNON, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Summer days are winding down and some families are still preparing for the return of school. To help, the community is coming together once again for the backpack block party.
Central Christian Church and Linola Spann, the founder of the event, have collected nearly 1,200 backpacks to giveaway at Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This marks a record in the giveaway's seven-year history.
Legence Bank filled with them with school supplies like notebooks, pencils, glue sticks and colored pencils. Church members will also be handing out Bibles.
Shayln Koch, who is the Connections Director at Central Christian Church, hopes the event will take a burden off parents and show neighbors care.
"That's what community is for," she says. "To be there for one another when you need it, and that's what these backpacks really are. I hope that's what they feel, the love that we can bring."
During the giveaway, kiddos can listen to a DJ while they enjoy free snow cone and hotdogs. Plus, have the chance to win a bike.
While the event takes place in Mt. Vernon, its open to families across the region who need help.
This block party also coincides with Market Days and the Hands Up Summit.
Market Days:
Vendors will be at Veterans Memorial Park selling everything from produce to crafts as well as jewelry, candles, sports collectibles, and more.
You can even grab a baked good and munch while you stroll the pond.
Shoppers can browse and pick up what they need from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Market Days are held the second Saturday of the month, and September marks the last event for the 2022 season.
Once shopping wraps up, the tunes will get turned up with Ash Bash Art & Musical Festival. Several bands will be playing LIVE sets at Harley Davidson.
You can learn more here.
Hands Up Summit:
This event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is for both children and adults.
Students can get free schools and sports physicals as well as dental care.
Meanwhile, there are many resources to offer parents a "hand up" such as free legal services by the Public Interest Law Initiative, Jefferson County Circuit Clerk, and Quinn Law & Mediation.
Representatives with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid can help locals go through the expungement process or seal criminal records.
Jo Beth Weber, the Resident Circuit Judge for Jefferson County, says past records can prevent locals from making a better future and these services help.
"Many people have a hard time getting jobs because they have a bad record but it could be something that happened 20 years ago," she explains. "They're eligible to have the opportunity to get that taken care of, so they can have better job opportunities and that obviously in turn helps their families ."
Other services and job opportunities include:
- Jefferson County Health Department
- Celebrate Recovery
- Comprehensive Connections
- Caritas Family Solutions
- CASA of Jefferson County
- Broken, Loved, Healed
- Cedarhurst Center for the Arts
- Man-Tra-Con Corporation
- Alcoholics Anonymous
- Narcotics Anonymous
- Quinn Law & Mediation
- Rend Lake College
- United Way of South Central Illinois
- Crosswalk
- Ameren
- Jefferson County Clerk
- Faith Adoption Ministry
- Gracehaven Pregnancy Resource Clinic
- Housing Authority of Mt. Vernon
- Kingdom Seed Ministries
- Take Action Today Southern Illinois
- Family Life Shelter
- Mt. Vernon City Police
- Litton Ambulance
- Rend Lake College Project Child
- Teen Challenge of Peoria and Carlinville