Marion businesses still adjusting to the idea of Cyber Monday

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Monday ends one of the busiest shopping stretches of the year.
Starting with Black Friday and following with Small Business Saturday, many businesses are still holding sales on Cyber Monday, considered to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.
For the past four years, Perfectly Posh Boutique has participated in Cyber Monday though not much effort was put into it, says owner Tresa Storo.
This year, the business doubled down to get the word out by sending email reminders to more than 12,000 customers that it would hold two days of cyber sales both Sunday and Monday.
"The website has been growing over the years," Storo said. "I wanted to see if this would help, to have this Cyber Sunday and Monday to bring more people to the website."
Storo says many customers live in southern Illinois and online shopping allows them to come to the store and pick up their items. The business also ships outside of southern Illinois.
"California. I have a lot [of orders] from California, New York. I have several different states," Storo said.
While the boutique is now getting a grasp on Cyber Monday, other businesses have yet to follow suit.
Pure Pet, which has locations in Marion and Carbondale, hasn't prepared to have a Cyber Monday yet according to owner Jay Webb.
Webb says preparing the website for the special sale is one challenge. The cost of shipping is another hurdle according to Webb.
"It's hard to compete with online delivery systems now with the big corporations," Webb said. "They get the shipping rates so cheap."
Webb is considering having Cyber Monday sales next year. This year he'll continue his usual method of operation: creating connections with customers and their pets.
Those connections prove crucial to keeping them in business, Webb says, especially during the pandemic when Pure Pet was considered 'an essential business'.
"It's a passion field. Our customers are passionate. Our employees are passionate," Webb said.