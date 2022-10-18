Losing an 'Icon': Union County Market closing next month; clearance sale underway

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Nestled between the communities of Anna and Jonesboro is a hillside market that has provided food for decades.
Karen Toler, of Jonesboro, comes to Union County Market every week to grab sauces, gravy mix and bottled water.
Toler, who worked at the site when it was known as Food World, was saddened to learn of another grocery store leaving the area.
"I hope that... someone comes in and opens another one up," Toler said.
While Toler kept a beat on the market others were shocked to see the clearance sale sign beneath the market's marquee.
Hilda Hernandez and Maria Concepcion Ambrosio-Magaña, both of Anna, worry that they'll have to drive futher for groceries, meaning more money to spend on gas.
"It's really sad. This is where we came to buy everything," Ambrosio-Magaña said.
They tell News 3 there's a chance they won't find items at other stores that were commonplace at Union County Market.
"They had a lot of Mexican food products like chili peppers, corn husks and the meat was very fresh," Hernandez said.
Union County Market is closing November 12 after serving the community for 23 years. It's holding a 20% off clearance sale for everything in the store except for produce, milk and meat.
Bob Richardson, of Anna, is a close friend of the owner. Richardson says the store has struggled to stay afloat while competing against big-box retailers like Kroger and Walmart.
"Bills are going higher. You think about energy bills, the gas, the electric, everything's went up," Richardson said.
It was difficult for some customers to find items amid the clearance sale as old and new shoppers flooded the market.
Brandy Whitney and Alma DeWitt were out grabbing groceries for the week for R&J Country Living, an assisted living facility for people with developmental disabilities.
They use their groceries to a make menu but some items on their shopping list were gone from the shelves. They're hoping for another store to open as the closure puts groups like theirs in a tight spot.
"Our companies, they're still trying to figure out what we're going to do just like I'm sure all the rest of them are," Whitney said.
Richardson is hoping for changes that can help local stores stay afloat. He watched as shopping carts left with full bellies, taking whatever his friend's store had left.
"It's kind of an icon here on this hill.. that we're not going to have anymore," Richardson said.