Local small businesses awarded COVID-19 grants

(WSIL) -- During National Small Business Week, the State of Illinois announced that the full $250 million in relief funds have been granted through the Back to Business program.
This concludes the program, providing nearly 6,500 grants to small businesses in over 475 cities and more than 90 counties across the state, with 96 percent of awards delivered to businesses in disproportionately impacted communities or in the hardest-hit industries. A list of Illinois B2B grantees can be found here.
“Illinois responded to the pandemic by providing $1.5 billion in economic relief for childcare providers, local government services, and so many hard-hit small businesses that shape our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These are investments that preserve jobs and Main Streets and dreams. When we put our state’s fiscal house in order, we can invest taxpayer dollars in building a stronger Illinois for all who call her home.”
Grants were awarded to applicants on a rolling basis with dollar amounts ranging in size from $5,000 to $150,000, based on a percentage of losses each business experienced during the pandemic.
The B2B grants were prioritized for businesses most in need of support due to the pandemic, including hard hit sectors such as hotels, restaurants, arts and cultural organizations, barbershops and salons, dry cleaners, and fitness centers. The program included set-aside allocations for businesses in disproportionately impacted areas (DIAs); businesses that applied for but did not receive Business Interruption Grants in 2020, as well as specific hard-hit industries.
The breakdown of the grants includes:
- Businesses received a median grant amount of $20,000, with an average of $37,512.
- 29 percent of recipients applied for the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program last year but did not receive funding.
- 64 percent of awards were given to businesses located in disproportionately impacted areas (DIAs), or low-income zip codes that experienced high rates of COVID-19.
- 61 percent of awards were granted to hard-hit industries, including restaurants and taverns, hotels, arts organizations, and salons.
- B2B grant recipients experienced revenue declines of an average of 41 percent in 2020 compared to the year before the pandemic.
- Grants have primarily gone to the smallest businesses:
- 62 percent going to businesses with revenue under $500,000
- 79 percent going to businesses with revenue under $1 million
Local businesses receiving funds include:
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Camp Manitowa $95,000
- The Mill Bar & Grill $15,000
- Corner Dance Hall Inc. $5,000
- Stephanie Hart, ASHS $5,000
HARDIN
- Tammy's Southern Style $5,000
JACKSON
- Brunzeez Cade $15,000
- Sunny Street Cafe $20,000
- Allied Physicians & Rehab of Southern Illinois $15,000
- Artistic Expression $5,000
- Italian Village $25,000
- Bryan's Tree Service $5,000
- Cristaudo's $60,000
- Keepers Quarters $80,000
- Longbranch Cafe & Bakery $95,000
- Don Sol $5,000
- DD Designs $5,000
- Liz Dudek & Associates $5,000
- Little River Research & Design $80,000
- Fringe the Salon $5,000
- Hair Brains $10,000
- Harbaugh's Cade $75,000
- Gold's Gym $65,000
- Green Life Massage $10,000
- Key West Bar & Grill $10,000
- Underground Public House $30,000
- Mings Buffet $130,000
- Modern Tile & Carpet Inc. $15,000
- My Hat Station, Embroidery Station $20,000
- Naomi Catering & Event Planning $5,000
- Common Grounds Coffee House $10,000
- Pagliai's Pizza $30,000
- PK's $30,000
- Papa John's $15,000
- Tequila's Mexican Restaurant $10,000
- Flame eatery & grill $150,000
- S.J. Shaffner & Associates $5,000
- Home2Suites $125,000
- Castle Perilous games abd books $5,000
- Garden Grove Event Center $115,000
- Studio Vieceli $5,000
- Quality Inn $45,000
- Best Western $85,000
- Thai Taste $30,000
- The Practice Pad $10,000
- The Shop $5,000
- Tonic Headquarters $5,000
- Hangar 9 $50,000
- Ultimate Gymnastics $25,000
- Upper Cuts barber shop $5,000
- The Cellar $25,000
- Rocky Comfort Cabins $10,000
- Route 51 Brewing Company $50,000
- Subway $20,000
- Giant City Lodge $150,000
- 17th Street BBQ $100,000
- Abbott Boat Transport $5,000
- Amanda D. Korando $5,000
- Ashley Burkey Glam $5,000
- Brews Brothers Taproom $25,000
- Cherco Silkscreens $10,000
- Cuts of Glass $5,000
- 14th Street Laundromat $5,000
- Heartland Catering Inc. $25,000
- McCann Automotive $5,000
- Midland Inn $150,000
- Holistic Alchemy Co. $5,000
- Murphysboro Soccer Inc. $15,000
- Oasis Skin and Wellness Center $5,000
- The Apple Tree $5,000
- White House Salon $5,000
- Von Jakob Vineyard $15,000
- Voss Heating & Air Conditioning $5,000
- Wildlife Materials $35,000
JEFFERSON
- The Redcarpet $10,000
- Asgard Keep $15,000
- Motel 6 $30,000
- Doubletree by Hilton $250,000
- Moe's Southwest Grill $25,000
- Double Overtime Grill $100,000
- Endless Glo $10,000
- Fairfield Auto Sales $5,000
- Jagger's Doggie Daycare $20,000
- Super 8 Motel $50,000
- King City Strength & Performance $5,000
- Ling Chen Ali Asian Cuisine $35,000
- Comfort Inn $30,000
- Neal Family Dentistry $10,000
- Off Broadway Dry Cleaners $15,000
- Sheridan Concrete $45,000
- Taapk5 Inc. $5,000
- The Frosty Mug $75,000
MASSAC
- Quality Inn and Suites $40,000
- Sixth & Vintage boutique and marketplace $10,000
PERRY
- Super 8 Motel $25,000
- St. Nicholas Brewing Company $65,000
- Fairgrounds Inn $30,000
- Pinckneyville Press $20,000
- Glodo's Original Kettle Corn $10,000
- Joe's Pizza $20,000
- McDaniel's Furniture and Appliance $40,000
- Red Hawk golf course $5,000
POPE
- Riverview Mansion Hotel & The Levee Lounge $5,000
- Herald Enterprise ltd. $5,000
PULASKI
- Krish Hotel Inc. $10,000
SALINE
- BBQ Barn $5,000
UNION
- The Kitchen on Lafayette $5,000
- Boswell's Lounge $5,000
- Bronz Bunz $5,000
- Dinner Bell Too $30,000
- Jerry Richardson $10,000
- Ozbourn Chiropractic Clinic $30,000
- Davie School Inn $5,000
- CPS Investigators $5,000
WILLIAMSON
- Country Cupboard $50,000
- Mindy's Miles Travel Agency $5,000
- Professional Hair Design $10,000
- SI Bowl $85,000
- Monchino Management $40,000
- Andresens Cafe $5,000
- Artstarts Company $20,000
- Super 8 $25,000
- Marion H.I. LLC. $70,000
- Quality Inn and Suites $70,000
- Melise's Boutique $50,000
- Pirate Pete's $45,000
- Redzone Sports Bar & Grill $20,000
- Baymont Inn & Suites $40,000
- Lake Tree Inn & Suites $5,000
- Extreme Kids Sports Center $45,000