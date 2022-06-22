Letter from IL power company warns customers of potential rolling blackouts this summer

LAKE OF EGYPT, Ill. (WSIL) -- SouthEastern Illinois Electrical Cooperative is warning residents of potential rolling blackouts amid high temperatures and high demand for energy.
In a letter sent to customers this week, the company says there's a potential to perform controlled rolling blackouts this summer. The company, according to the letter, says the Midwest could fall short of 'needed generation capacity' to help serve customers during the summer season, when customers crank up air conditioning amid high heat.
The Co-Op gets its power supply from the Southern Illinois Power Cooperative (SIPC) in Lake of Egypt. SIPC is a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which manages the electric grid in 15 midwestern states.
If the Midwest sees above normal temperatures during the peak summer period, the letter says MISO could be forced to call on consumers to conserve as much energy as possible.
Ameren Illinois remained firm on its stance saying it does not expect any rolling blackouts this summer. In a statement to News 3, Ameren says it's 'confident that our delivery system is stable and reliable and that the power will be there when it is needed.'
Ameren added, 'If we are directed by MISO to reduce energy--- our approach will minimize interruptions to residential customers, health care facilities and other critical customers.'
News 3 reached out to the Cooperative for a statement but they could not be reached for comment.
The Co-Op letter's transcription is below:
"Dear Cooperative Member,
Your Cooperative wanted to make you aware that there is a possibility that rolling blackouts could occur this summer. A recent generation capacity auction has revealed that the Midwest could fall short of needed generation capacity to serve the summer peak load under certain conditions. In the event that this happens, your Cooperative would be directed to disconnect a portion of the load in order to prevent an electric grid failure.
Your Cooperative's generation and transmission supplier is Southern Illinois Power Cooperative (SIPC) located at the Lake of Egypt. SIPC is a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO, which is one of seven Regional Transmission Organizations (RTO's) across the U.S., is responsible for managing and operating the electric grid in 15 midwestern states, which includes most of Illinois. MISO conducts a generation capacity auction every year in which utilities can purchase additional generation capacity to meet the overall regional load requirements under certain conditions.
Although SIPC has sufficient generation capacity for the peak summer demand period in our service area, we are still at an increased risk for a shortage in generation capacity this summer due to MISO directives. As mentioned above, MISO manages and operates the electric grid in 15 midwestern states. If the Midwest region experiences an above normal heat wave during the peak summer period or there are unforeseen generator and transmission outages that occur, MISO could be forced to call on all consumers to conserve as much energy as possible and implement other emergency operations to protect the electric grid. In the worst-case scenario, MISO could call for temporary, controlled outages to prevent an uncontrolled, cascading electric grid outage.
In the event MISO calls for controlled outages this summer, it could occur very quickly. In the event these controlled outages occur, your Cooperative will plan to rotate these outages throughout the service area in order to prevent very long, sustained outages in any one area. However, we wanted to alert you that your service could be interrupted by these outages.
Sincerely,
SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative."