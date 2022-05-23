Jif peanut butter recall over salmonella concerns

CNN -- The FDA is investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak that they believe is linked to some Jif peanut butter products.
A total of 14 people in twelve states have reported illness due to the outbreak and two have been hospitalized.
The salmonella cases have been traced back to a plant in Lexington, Kentucky operated by JM Smucker company.
The Jif peanut butter products in question have lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425.
Because peanut butter can have up to two-year shelf life, consumers are urged to check their pantries.