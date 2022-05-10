Group offers help, expert offers tips amid nationwide baby formula shortage

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Parents in our region are trying to find ways to cope with a shortage of baby formula.
Carbondale resident Madeline De La Cruz has had trouble finding a specific brand for her six-month old daughter, including one night where she searched three different stores to find it.
"It wasn't available due to the shortage and also financially," De La Cruz said.
According to Datassembly, the out-of-stock rate for baby formula jumped from 11% last November to 31% in April.
When De La Cruz found what she was looking for, she often couldn't take what she needed.
"They wouldn't have it available or I'd be able to get one and that wouldn't last long," De La Cruz said. "I need a little bit more to feed my children."
That led De La Cruz to go to Pregnancy Matters in Carbondale, a group she met three years ago when she had the first of three children. They provided the formula she was looking for, along with other items to take home.
"It's been tremendous. I appreciate them so much," De La Cruz said.
The group's executive director, Cassie Walden, says donations help purchase the products but they're limited to the supplies they can get. That, Walden says, could fall back on low-income families.
"A lot of families receive assistance through WIC and was meant to be suplemental and doesn't always cover what babies need after a certain amount of months," Walden said.
But De La Cruz says she's grateful for the help she's receiving amid times of inflation.
"It takes off the burden. You don't hafve to think about 'where am I going to get clothing, where am I going to get formula'", De La Cruz said. "You know you can count on them."
Kathy Herren, a physician's assistant at Pediatric Group in Marion, says parents should not dilute their formula if they start to run out. Herren says to consult your pediatrician so they can suggest a different formula if you can't find the one you need.
"There are different brands like Enfamil, Similac, Parent's Choice, whatever that may be there are very simliar types within those brands," Herren said.
Herren adds to check your baby's weight and height and make sure you are attending checkups regularly.
To contact Pregnancy Matters for assistance, you can call 618-549-2794.