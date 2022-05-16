Grocery store struggles to keep baby formula products in stock

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A local grocery store chain is struggling to stock certain baby formula products on their shelves.
Food Shop in Johnston City carries five different brands of baby formula but only two of the brands were available Monday morning according to Shane Burroughs, who oversees three stores for Southern Illinois Grocers.
Burroughs says they've been trying to restock their best-selling formula brands but haven't received a new shipment in about month.
"I had a young mother in Sesser last week that both truck days she needed toget formula and we just coudln't get what she needed," Burroughs said. "We've been ordering extra just to see if we can get it and we're [not]."
The chain sells between five and 10 different brands of formula, depending on the store Burroughs says.
Burroughs doesn't know when to expect a shipment and asks mothers to contact their local WIC office to explore other options.
"It's every store. If we can't get it, nobody else's getting it either. It's affecting everybody," Burroughs said. "Our hands our tied. If we order it and we can't get it in that's all we can do."