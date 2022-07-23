Family Dollar recalls more than 400 products due to improper storage

(WSIL) -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 400 products that were improperly stored then shipped to Family Dollar retail stores around the country.
The FDA says the products were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10, according to the group. The FDA adds the products were being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.
So far, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall. The company has notified the affected stores and has asked them to immediately check their stock and cease the sale of the affected products.
Customers can return the affected products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased, without a receipt. States with Family Dollar stores not subject the recall include Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii.
Customers can contact Family Dollar customer service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST and are encouraged to contact a physician should they experience any problems related to using those products.
A list of the recalled products is attached below. A link to the FDA's release can be found here.