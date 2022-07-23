 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois,
and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Family Dollar recalls more than 400 products due to improper storage

  • Updated
  • 0
Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility

Family Dollar issues recall for various products after FDA inspection reveals rodent infestation at Arkansas facility. Pictured are circulars at a Family Dollar store in Chicago on March 3, 2020.

(WSIL) -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 400 products that were improperly stored then shipped to Family Dollar retail stores around the country.

The FDA says the products were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10, according to the group. The FDA adds the products were being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

So far, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall. The company has notified the affected stores and has asked them to immediately check their stock and cease the sale of the affected products.

Customers can return the affected products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased, without a receipt. States with Family Dollar stores not subject the recall include Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii.

Customers can contact Family Dollar customer service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST and are encouraged to contact a physician should they experience any problems related to using those products.

A list of the recalled products is attached below. A link to the FDA's release can be found here.

Download PDF Family Dollar Products FDA Recall, 7.23.2022

Tags

Recommended for you