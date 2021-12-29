Evie Allen, Jim Rasor receive IL Broadcasters Assoc. Silver Dome awards

(WSIL) -- News 3 congratulates two key members of the team for their Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome Awards.
Named after the iconic dome on the Illinois State Capitol, the Silver Dome Awards recognize the “Best of the Best” in Illinois broadcasting. Entries are judged by markets by out-of-state professional broadcasters in similar size markets.
News 3's Evie Allen was awarded the Silver Dome for Best Reporter.
And as previously reported, Jim Rasor was named Best Weathercaster.
Congratulations to both on their extraordinary wins.