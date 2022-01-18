 Skip to main content
...Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday
Afternoon...
...Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night...

An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region
Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing
mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures
are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday
afternoon.

Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into
Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over
southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero
wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills
will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on
Thursday and into early Friday morning.

Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to
protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite.

Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock
left outdoors.

For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of
sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water
running through those systems.

A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of
southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late
Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of
wintry precipitation is expected.

However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below
freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and
sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and
night will freeze.

Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for
any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and
overpasses.

Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for
the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter
event.

District gives teachers extra paid leave for COVID regardless of action on IL bill

  • Updated
Teacher in class

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Eldorado Community Unit School District 4 has prepared its teachers in case they get COVID-19 or if Gov. JB Pritzker fails to take action.

Superintendent Ryan Hobbs says the school board and teacher's union agreed to give teachers extra paid time-off if they contract COVID-19.

The stipulation is simiilar to those found in Illinois House Bill 2778. The bill passed last November with bipartisan support and gives teachers extra paid administrative leave time in case they get COVID.

The bill says staff members must be vaccinated in order to benefit. But this month Gov. Pritzker sent letters to the two largest teacher's unions saying he won't sign off on the bill despite its intentions.

Hobbs says the pandemic has created a shortage of staff and teachers need all the help they can get. Hobbs says the school hasn't closed amid the pandemic adding he's proud of his staff for being in school everyday.

"They're putting their families at risk, putting themselves at risk and have never once questioned whether or not they needed to be here or had to be here," Hobbs said.

Pritzker has until January 29 to sign the bill or do nothing, rendering it vetoed. The Illinois Legislature will then have 15 days to reverse the decision. The bill passed last November with a veto-proof majority in both chambers.

