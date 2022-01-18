District gives teachers extra paid leave for COVID regardless of action on IL bill

ELDORADO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Eldorado Community Unit School District 4 has prepared its teachers in case they get COVID-19 or if Gov. JB Pritzker fails to take action.
Superintendent Ryan Hobbs says the school board and teacher's union agreed to give teachers extra paid time-off if they contract COVID-19.
The stipulation is simiilar to those found in Illinois House Bill 2778. The bill passed last November with bipartisan support and gives teachers extra paid administrative leave time in case they get COVID.
The bill says staff members must be vaccinated in order to benefit. But this month Gov. Pritzker sent letters to the two largest teacher's unions saying he won't sign off on the bill despite its intentions.
Hobbs says the pandemic has created a shortage of staff and teachers need all the help they can get. Hobbs says the school hasn't closed amid the pandemic adding he's proud of his staff for being in school everyday.
"They're putting their families at risk, putting themselves at risk and have never once questioned whether or not they needed to be here or had to be here," Hobbs said.
Pritzker has until January 29 to sign the bill or do nothing, rendering it vetoed. The Illinois Legislature will then have 15 days to reverse the decision. The bill passed last November with a veto-proof majority in both chambers.