...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

Carbondale to host holiday food box giveaway

city of carbondale
By Kenzie Dillow

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- To support those in need this holiday season, the Carbondale City Council allocated $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase and distribute holiday food boxes to the community. 

On Wednesday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, the city will host a drive-thru giveaway at the Civic Center and distribute 400 boxes of fresh produce. The event will continue as long as supplies last.

To receive a box, drivers should enter off W. Monroe Street and follow directions into the Civic Center parking lot. Please empty your vehicle’s trunk or backseat to make room for the food prior to the event.

City staff will follow COVID-19 guidelines and load the box into your vehicle.

This drive is to aid Carbondale residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

