Carbondale to host holiday food box giveaway

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- To support those in need this holiday season, the Carbondale City Council allocated $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to purchase and distribute holiday food boxes to the community.
On Wednesday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to noon, the city will host a drive-thru giveaway at the Civic Center and distribute 400 boxes of fresh produce. The event will continue as long as supplies last.
To receive a box, drivers should enter off W. Monroe Street and follow directions into the Civic Center parking lot. Please empty your vehicle’s trunk or backseat to make room for the food prior to the event.
City staff will follow COVID-19 guidelines and load the box into your vehicle.
This drive is to aid Carbondale residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.