Bikers Toy Run returns for 38th anniversary

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The 38th annual Bikers Toy Run is this Saturday in Paducah.
The parade of bikes starts at 1:30 p.m. at Bargain Hunt.
They'll have raffles, an auction, tattoo contest, quilt drawing and an appreciation dinner.
Admission is $10 or one new toy per person.
Organizers say they're glad they can have the toy run in person again.
"We did the auctions online last year and that worked out great, we made $30,000 and one penny," said Toy Run Senior Advisor, Steve Reeves.
Proceeds go to Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Toys will be given to children in need in nine western Kentucky counties.