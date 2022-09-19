 Skip to main content
Benton's Save-A-Lot needs its carts back

Benton Save a lot

BENTON, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A local grocery store needs customers to return their property. 

The Save-A-Lot would like customers who have taken a cart to bring it back. 

The store put up a Facebook post Monday, saying lots of carts were taken during these summer months.

While they're trying to buy more, there's a wait time of not weeks but months.

The store says if you have a cart please return it with no questions asked. Or if you see one in Benton to call the store at (618) 439-4207 and they'll pick it up.

