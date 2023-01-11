"A tremendous headache": IL law frustates gun owners, brings relief to gun control advocates

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- "By the state of Illinois I'm sorry. I cannot give that to you today."
It's a phrase that Paul Smith, co-owner of Marion Pro-Gun & Indoor Range, will have to get used to.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act placed a ban on the delivery, sale or manufacturing of assault style rifles and limited magazine capacities to 10 for long guns and 15 for hand guns.
The headaches reached Marion resident Dan McNeill whose wife couldn't leave the store with the gun she bought days before.
"Mine has a 15-round magazine. Hers has a 17-round magazine," McNeill said. "Now she can't pick up the gun that she paid for. Just because of two rounds."
Lucas Phillips, of Crab Orchard, walked in to pick up a part for an AR rifle but was unaware that the new law was effective immediately. Phillips wonders how he'll get his $400 back.
"I thought it was in progress here I didn't know it was going to be like 'bang' just now," Phillips said. "What do you do now?"
Smith stuggled to address Phillips' and other customers' concerns but vowed to return their money back. Smith still has questions of his own.
"I can't send my guns back to the wholesalers. They haven't called me and said 'it's okay to send all the guns you've bought, on the shelf, back to us,'" Smith said.
The store has roughly 340 different guns. About 70% of inventory is on the state's banned list according to Smith.
Gun control advocates say this is a big win for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
Pastor Brenda K. Mitchell, who is the Illinois co-chapter lead for Moms Demand Action and works with Everyday Survivor Network, says the new law is long overdue.
"When people say they've had enough, it truly means that they have had enough," Mitchell said.
Mitchell joined the groups in 2015 after her son, Kenneth, was shot and killed. Mitchell also lost a brother to gun violence. She believes the new law is a win for Kenneth and the moms who grieved before her.
But Mitchell vowed that the group's work is not done.
"In a free country, we are burying our children and the shame is on humanity," Mitchell said.
Smith and a group of other gun shop owners are now joining a lawsuit with a sporting goods company. They hope the lawsuits strike the new law down or else gun shops in Illinois could suffer.
"If it gets down to where we only have 20 to 25 different kinds of guns there's no way we can support staying open," Smith said.
"A tremendous headache."